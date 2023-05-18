7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates small tsunami threat for Vanuatu, other islands

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday in the far Pacific posed a tsunami threat for Vanuatu. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves up to 1 meter (3 feet) above tides were possible for Vanuatu. That’s much lower than the initial forecast. New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was still assessing the potential for a tsunami. The PTWC said waves up to 1 foot were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was near the Loyalty Islands. That’s southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.