7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say seven people are dead and others were hurt in a crash involving two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 5 near Albany. Police say officers responded at about 2:05 p.m. Thursday to the crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate. Police say seven adults died and multiple people were injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation. State transportation officials said the northbound lanes of I-5 were closed and that a detour would be set up into Thursday evening.

