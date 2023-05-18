Judge finds bathroom graffiti violated civil rights act, orders teen to write essay

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire teenager has been ordered to write a 3,000-word essay discussing “the impact of racism and racist speech on society” after a judge found that he violated the state’s civil rights act by carving graffiti inside a high school bathroom directed at a Black teen.. To avoid a $3,500 fine, the 17-year-old also must do 100 hours of community service. He can’t engage in or threaten physical force or violence against the victim and his family, or anyone else. The judge found that the teen carved “Blacks stand no chance” and part of “KKK” last year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.