Oklahoma agrees to not enforce gender-affirming care ban while temporary order sought

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is agreeing to not enforce its ban on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people for now. The state and attorneys for opponents of the ban filed an agreement Thursday before the federal judge considering a challenge to the law. The state agreed to not enforce the ban while opponents seek a temporary order blocking the law. Oklahoma is one of 17 states that have enacted laws banning or restricting gender-affirming care for minors. Federal judges have blocked enforcement of bans in Alabama and Arkansas. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Oklahoma’s ban into law in May. It took effect immediately.

