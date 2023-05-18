Remains of Georgia woman killed 46 years ago identified, confirmed serial killer victim

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say they have identified the remains of a woman who was killed 46 years ago. They also confirmed Yvonne Pless was a victim of Samuel Little, known as the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council made the announcement Thursday. They say Pless was about 20 years old when Macon killed her in 1977. Last year, investigators used forensic genetic genealogy to identify Pless’ remains and then identified a relative. By the time he died in 2020, Little confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005, mostly in Florida and Southern California.

