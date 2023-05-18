Syrian president heads to Saudi Arabia for regional summit, sealing country’s return to Arab fold

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad’s office says he is heading to Saudi Arabia to attend an Arab League summit. Assad’s visit on Thursday will be his first to the oil-rich kingdom since Syria’s conflict began 12 years ago, opening a new chapter of relations after years of tension. Assad’s visit to the kingdom comes a day ahead of a key Arab League summit. The kingdom had been a key backer of armed opposition groups in Syria’s civil war that attempted to overthrow Assad. But in recent months, Riyadh has called for dialogue to end the conflict that has killed half a million people and displaced half of Syria’s pre-war population.

