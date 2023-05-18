Trial delayed for driver held since 2015 in deadly Las Vegas Strip pedestrian crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trial is being delayed for a woman who has been at state psychiatric facilities for more than seven years after being accused of intentionally plowing a car into pedestrians on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk in December 2015. Paris Paradise Morton told a Nevada judge on Thursday that she wants a different court-appointed attorney. She faces murder and 70 other felony charges in the crash that killed an Arizona woman and injured dozens of other people. The judge called off a May 30 trial and will meet with Morton next week about her request for a new lawyer. No new trial date was set.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.