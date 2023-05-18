Trial over Kari Lake’s last challenge to loss in Arizona governor’s race ends for 2nd day

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial over Kari Lake’s challenge to her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race will go for a third day. Attorneys for the defendants, which include Gov. Katie Hobbs, asked the judge on Thursday to enter a judgement despite without hearing from their witnesses. The judge declined and wanted to hear more testimony. Lake has three days to prove county election officials failed to perform higher level signature verifications on mail-in ballots that had been flagged. Courts have dismissed most of her lawsuit, but the Arizona Supreme Court has revived a claim challenging signature verification procedures on early ballots in Maricopa County. County officials say they are confident they will prevail.

By TERRY TANG and JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press

