Twitter accuses Microsoft of misusing its data, foreshadowing a possible fight over AI

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawyer for Twitter owner Elon Musk accused Microsoft of misusing the service’s data and demanded an audit from the software giant. While the letter addresses a seemingly narrow use of information from Twitter’s database of tweets, the move could foreshadow more serious developments. Musk has previously accused Microsoft and its partner OpenAI in a tweet of “illegally” using Twitter data to develop AI systems. “Lawsuit time,” the Twitter owner wrote in an April tweet.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.