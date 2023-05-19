$200,000 bail set for Detroit clerk who locked door before customers were shot

DETROIT (AP) — A lawyer says Friday that a Detroit gas station clerk may have panicked but didn’t commit a crime when three customers were shot on May 6. The suspected shoplifter pulled out a gun and shot three bystanders, killing one. Prosecutors say Al-Hassan Aiyash is charged with involuntary manslaughter for gross negligence when he locked the door to stop a possible theft of items worth less than $4. Defense attorney Jamil Khuja says Aiyash may have acted inappropriately but it’s not a crime. Bond was set at $200,000. Detroit police Chief James White says he would support a local ban on stores locking people inside.

