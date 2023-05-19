American Airlines and JetBlue must abandon their partnership in the Northeast, federal judge rules

American Airlines and JetBlue must give up their partnership in the northeast U.S. That’s what a federal judge in Boston ruled on Friday. The Justice Department and several states sued to break up the airline alliance. Judge Leo Sorokin accepted the government’s argument that the deal reduces competition. The ruling is good news for the Biden administration, which has used aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws to limit mergers and other arrangements between large corporations.

