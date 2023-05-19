China warns against ‘geopolitical games’ as US announces Blinken trip to Papua New Guinea

BEIJING (AP) — China is warning against the introduction of “geopolitical games” in the South Pacific following the announcement that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Papua New Guinea next week. The U.S. opted to send Blinken after President Joe Biden canceled what was to have been a historic stop in Papua New Guinea as well as a visit to Australia for a meeting of leaders of the so-called Quad partnership so he can focus on debt limit talks in Washington. The administration has made putting a greater focus on the Pacific region central to its global outreach, largely to counter China’s growing influence there. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China opposes “any introduction of any geopolitical games” into the Pacific Island region.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.