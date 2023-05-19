Meet the influential new player on transgender health bills

A nonprofit that describes itself as a collection of doctors and others uniting to “protect healthcare from a radical, divisive, and discriminatory ideology” has become a significant presence in statehouses. Do No Harm got its start in early 2022 by focusing its criticisms of diversity initiatives in medicine before branching out to transgender health. And despite a nonprofit tax status that limited its involvement in legislation, it created an initiative to restrict gender-affirming care for youths, offered a model bill that an AP analysis found has been used in at least three states, and has sent people to testify in statehouses.

By JEFF McMILLAN and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

