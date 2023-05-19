Minnesota mosque fire suspect admits setting it to protest homelessness, affidavit says

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Court records say a 42-year-old man who is accused of arson at a St. Paul, Minnesota, mosque told investigators he set the fire to protest homelessness. Said Murekezi is charged with second-degree arson, second-degree burglary of a religious building and fifth-degree drug possession. He is accused of setting fire at the Oromo American Tawhid Islamic Center early Wednesday. A probable cause statement says Murekezi told investigators he was Muslim and burned the mosque because he was upset that homeless Muslims and others were not being helped. Court records say Murekezi was released from jail 36 hours before the fire. He has several previous convictions, including for arson.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.