Mississippi attorneys argue in lawsuit over trans student’s graduation attire

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Opposing attorneys are clashing over whether a Mississippi school district can require a transgender girl to abide by a boys’ dress code as she and her classmates graduate from high school this weekend. Court records show that attorneys for the two sides did not reach a settlement during a conference Friday. The American Civil Liberties Union has sued the Harrison County School District on behalf of the 17-year-old girl. The lawsuit says she chose a dress to wear with her cap and gown Saturday. The Harrison Central High School principal and the district superintendent told her to wear a shirt and slacks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.