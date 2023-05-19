Remains of Marine veteran killed in Ukraine flown home to US

NEW YORK (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Marine veteran who was missing in Ukraine for more than a year have returned to the United States and are headed to his hometown in eastern North Carolina. A Turkish Airlines flight transporting the remains of retired Marine Capt. Grady Kurpasi landed in New York on Friday evening. A private jet is flying the remains to his family in Wilmington, North Carolina. The 50-year-old Iraq War veteran volunteered in February 2022 to fight in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion and help evacuate Ukrainian residents. He was last seen in April 2022 and was declared dead last month by the U.S. State Department.

