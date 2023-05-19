Russian ex-mayor fined for discrediting army but avoids prison

MOSCOW (AP) — The dissident former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city has avoided prison despite being found guilty on Friday in a trial over his criticism of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. Yevgeny Roizman, 60, enjoyed broad popularity while serving as mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013 and 2018, and remains a top opposition figure. He was arrested last August on charges of discrediting the Russian army. While the charge could carry a prison sentence, a Yekaterinburg court instead fined Roizman 260,000 ($3250), in line with the prosecution’s request. Roizman on Friday described the verdict as effectively “an acquittal.”

