Texas militia member sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

A Texas militia member has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for attacking police officers at the U.S. Capitol, seriously injuring one of them during a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss on Friday sentenced 44-year-old Donald Hazard to four years and nine months in prison followed by three months of supervised release for his role in the riot. Hazard pleaded guilty to an assault charge in February. He was a member of a militia called the Patriot Boys of North Texas. After marching to the Capitol, Hazard grabbed a Capitol police officer and pulled him down a set of concrete steps, knocking him unconscious.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.