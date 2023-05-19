Tim Scott launching ad campaign in Iowa, New Hampshire for expected presidential bid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina plans to begin airing ads in Iowa and New Hampshire early next week as he prepares for an expected 2024 Republican presidential campaign. The ad buy, valued at about $5.5 million, is scheduled to run through the first GOP presidential debate in late August. It marks the most significant advertising expenditure by a potential or declared candidate in the early stages of the 2024 nominating campaign. Scott is scheduled to make a “major announcement” on Monday in his hometown of North Charleston regarding his decision on a presidential bid. Last month, he formed an exploratory committee allowing him to raise and spend money while weighing a campaign.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.