At least 9 dead in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — At least nine people have been killed and dozens more injured when stampeding soccer fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal match in El Salvador. The National Civil Police says on Twitter that nine dead had been confirmed at Saturday’s match between clubs Alianza and FAS. The incident happened at Monumental stadium in Cuscatlan, a town about 25 miles (41 kilometers) northeast of the capital, San Salvador. Police say at least two of the injured transported to hospitals were in critical condition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.