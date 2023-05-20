Judge: Mississippi school can make trans girl dress as boy for graduation

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge says he will not block a Mississippi school district from requiring a transgender girl to dress as a boy for high school graduation. U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel filed his order late Friday after holding a hearing on a lawsuit that the American Civil Liberties Union filed on behalf of the 17-year-old girl against the Harrison County School District. The girl had chosen a dress to wear with her cap and gown Saturday at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport. Graduating boys are expected to wear white shirts and black slacks, while girls are expected to wear white dresses.

