More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new batch of states are looking to legislate the level of informed consent when it comes to medical students performing pelvic exams for educational purposes on unconscious patients. At least 20 states already have consent laws for this practice. Montana’s governor signed a bill in April, Missouri has legislation that needs the governor’s signature to become law and Ohio lawmakers are also considering it. Colorado lawmakers want to go a step further. That state’s bill would require naming the involved students ahead of time and introducing them to the patients. Colorado’s proposed law wouldn’t allow others to step in if the other students were not available.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON and JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

