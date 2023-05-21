2 killed when plane headed for Hawaii crashes in Pacific Ocean off Northern California

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a small plane headed for Hawaii crashed in the Pacific Ocean shortly after takeoff from Northern California. The National Transportation Safety Board says the Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter crashed around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the water about 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay, California. The pilot and co-pilot were the only people on board. Officials say the turboprop aircraft was en route from Santa Rosa, in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, to Honolulu. Crews are working to recover the plane.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.