African leaders to broach thorny issue of paying Russia for fertilizers in Kyiv and Moscow talks
By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
A delegation of six African leaders set to hold talks with Kyiv and Moscow aim to “initiate a peace process” but also broach the thorny issue of how a heavily-sanctioned Russia can be paid for the fertilizer exports Africa desperately needs, a key mediator in the talks said. Jean-Yves Ollivier told The Associated Press in an interview that the six African presidents would also raise the issue of more prisoner swaps. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have both agreed to separately host the delegation of presidents from South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zambia. Ollivier said the talks will likely happen next month.