Ukrainian president meets with world leaders at G7 as Russia claims a key victory in the war

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy huddled with some of his biggest backers at the Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima on Sunday, hoping to add to the momentum for his country’s war effort even as Russia claimed a symbolic victory on the battlefield. The Ukrainian leader’s in-person appearance in his trademark olive drab during the final day of the summit underscored the centrality of the war for the bloc of rich democracies. It also stole much of the limelight from many of the other priorities, including security challenges in Asia and outreach to the developing world, that the leaders focused on at the three-day gathering.

By ADAM SCHRECK, FOSTER KLUG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

