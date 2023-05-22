Florida man loses arm after gator attack behind bar

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator behind a bar. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the 23-year-old man was attacked early Sunday behind a bar in Port Charlotte, Florida. The man was taken by helicopter to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, where his arm was amputated. A nuisance alligator trapper removed the 10.5-foot (3.2 meters) alligator from the property. One witness, Manny Hidalgo tells the The Daily Sun newspaper that he was at the Banditos Bar when he heard the man screaming from a pond next to the bar. Hidalgo helped the man get to the shoreline.

