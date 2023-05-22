Thailand’s victorious progressive Move Forward Party, 7 allies agree on coalition platform

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s opposition Move Forward Party, the top vote-getter in last week’s national election, has signed an agreement with seven other parties on a joint platform they hope will lead to the formation of a coalition government in July. The 23-point agreement sidesteps several volatile issues while seeking to preserve most of the agenda that brought the progressive Move Forward Party its stunning capture of 152 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives. The most contentious issue, amendment of a harsh law against criticizing the monarchy, was not included in the pact. The coalition controls 313 seats in the lower house but needs to get at least 376 in a joint vote by the House and appointed Senate to form a government.

