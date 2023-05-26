Jury finds man guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 California state park killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a father who was camping with his daughters and of the attempted murders of the two young girls. The jury announced its verdict Friday. Anthony Rauda fatally shot Tristan Beaudette while the 35-year-old father camped in a popular Southern California state park in June 2018. The jury also found Rauda guilty on five counts of burglary, as well as attempted murder for the willful and deliberate shooting of a man driving to a movie set just days before Beaudette’s killing. He was exonerated on seven other counts of attempted murder.

