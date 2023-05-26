Lawsuit brought by man who said he was sexually abused by Roman Catholic bishop settled

A lawsuit brought by a former altar boy who said he was raped as a child in the 1960s by a now-deceased Roman Catholic bishop has been settled. The sides announced the settlement Friday. Terms were not disclosed. The plaintiff identified in court papers as John Doe alleged in the suit filed in February 2021 that not only was he abused by the former Diocese of Springfield Bishop Christopher Weldon as well as two other clergy, but also that the church engaged in a yearslong coverup to protect the bishop’s reputation and legacy. The diocese’s current bishop in a statement announcing the settlement apologized.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.