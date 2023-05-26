Poland’s lawmakers to decide on contentious laws regarding top court and targeting opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers are weighing two contentious draft bills. Critics say that the proposed laws on the agenda on Friday violate Poland’s constitution and are clear examples of how the right-wing ruling party is using the law to its own ends. The lower chamber was debating a bill lowering the required quorum of the Constitutional Court, with the aim of speeding up work on EU-related legislation, among others, that is stalled by divisions inside the court. A vote is also expected Friday on a proposal for a commission for Russian influences, which is generally seen as targeting former prime minister, now opposition leader Donald Tusk.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.