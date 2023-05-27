2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12 at home of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two horses have died the past two days following injuries at Churchill Downs. They are the 11th and 12th fatalities over the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Mare Kimberley Dream was euthanized after sustaining a distal sesamodean ligament rupture to her front leg during Saturday’s first race. Lost in Limbo was euthanized following a similar injury just before the finish line in Friday’s seventh race. A Kentucky steward’s report from May 13 lists the previously unreported death of Bosque Redondo after finishing 10th in the seventh race from an unspecified injury.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.