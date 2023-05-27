Avalanche in northern Pakistan kills 11 members of nomadic tribe

GILGIT, Pakistan (AP) — Tourism police say a snowy avalanche in northern Pakistan has killed 11 people, including a 4-year-old boy, and injured 25 from a nomadic tribe as they crossed a mountainous area with their goat herds. The avalanche struck the nomads early Saturday in the Chambeli area of Shounter Pass that connects the Astore district of the Gilgit Baltistan region to the bordering Azad Kashmir region. Four women and a 4-year-old boy were among the dead. Rescue teams faced rough terrain and an altitude of some 14,000 feet (4,270 meters) above sea level. The bodies of the dead and injured were transported on stretchers to ambulances 5 kilometers (3 miles) away.

