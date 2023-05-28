‘He’s home’: Missing 73 years, Medal of Honor recipient’s remains return to Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An American soldier awarded the Medal of Honor after he went missing in battle during the Korean War is being buried on Memorial Day near his hometown in Georgia. A wounded Army Pfc. Luther Herschel Story was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950, when he stayed behind to cover his infantry unit’s retreat. Story posthumously received the Medal of Honor, but his fate was unknown until the U.S. military matched DNA from Story’s relatives to a set of unidentified bones in April. A burial service for Story is scheduled Monday afternoon at the Andersonville National Cemetery near his hometown of Americus. Story’s niece, Judy Wade, says she’s glad that he’s finally come home.

