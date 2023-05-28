South Carolina group to ask Supreme Court to rename landmark school desegregation case

SUMMERTON, S.C. (AP) — Civil rights leaders in South Carolina say they plan to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to rename the landmark Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed segregation of public schools across the country. The Post and Courier reports that a group representing past plaintiffs and their descendants plans to file paperwork asking the high court to reorder the set of five 1954 cases that led to the Brown ruling. Members want to replace Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, with a South Carolina case that was filed earlier. Briggs v. Elliott was named after Harry Briggs, one of 20 parents who brought a lawsuit against Clarendon County School Board President R.W. Elliott.

