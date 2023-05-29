Kosovo Serbs gather to take over municipality buildings in the north

ZVECAN, Kosovo (AP) — Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have tried to take over the local government buildings where Albanian mayors entered last week with the help of police. Kosovar police and NATO-led Kosovo Force are seen protecting the municipality building in Zvecan, one of the four communes to hold snap election last month that was largely boycotted by ethnic Serbs. Only ethnic Albanian or other smaller minority representatives were elected. More than a dozen Serb protesters and five Kosovar police were injured in clashes last Friday when the recently elected mayors entered the offices. The United States and the European Union condemned Kosovo’s government for using police to forcibly enter the municipal buildings. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence.

By RADUL RADOVANOVIC and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.