Prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried’s arguments to dismiss cryptocurrency charges are meritless

NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors say Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers made meritless arguments in a bid to convince a judge to toss out criminal charges alleging that the FTX founder stole from investors in his multibillion dollar cryptocurrency fund. Prosecutors filed papers late Monday in Manhattan federal court. Their arguments responded to early-May filings in which Bankman-Fried’s lawyers insisted that the federal government overreached in its case against Bankman-Fried, making federal crimes out of regulatory issues. Bankman-Fried has been living with his parents in Palo Alto, California after posting a $250 million personal recognizance bond after his December extradition from the Bahamas.

