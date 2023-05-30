2 Italian agents, 1 ex-Israeli agent among 4 dead in boat that capsized in storm on Italian lake

MILAN (AP) — Authorities say two Italian intelligence agents and one retired Israel agent were among the four dead when a sudden storm sank a houseboat hired for a pleasure cruise this weekend on a northern Italian lake. The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the death of one Israeli citizen saying he was a retiree from the Israeli security forces. It didn’t provide a name or age or give details on what he had done professionally. A government official overseeing Italy’s secret services has expressed condolences for the deaths of two agents who were on board.

