Colorado tackles eating disorders by limiting use of BMI and diet pill sales to kids

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is tackling a surge in eating disorders with its acting governor signing two bills to address the mental illness. The bills signed Tuesday will create a state program dedicated to addressing the mental illness, limit the use of body mass index in determining treatment and restrict the sale of diet pills to minors. Nearly 30 million Americans will struggle with an eating disorder, such as anorexia or bulimia, in their lifetime. Over 10,000 people every year will die as a result of the condition. While body mass index remains an industry standard to determine care, experts argue that the body mass index measurement fails to capture all cases of eating disorders.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

