Japanese court says government’s policy against same-sex marriage is unconstitutional

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court has ruled that the government’s policy against same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, in a closely watched decision that supporters say is a step toward marriage equality. The ruling is the second that found that the government’s denial of same-sex marriage violates the constitution, while two other decisions did not. The rulings can be appealed to the Supreme Court. Rights activists say Japan’s conservative government has stonewalled a push for equal rights that is supported by the general public. Support for LGBTQ+ people in Japan has grown slowly, but recent surveys show a majority of Japanese back legalizing same-sex marriage. Support among the business community has rapidly increased.

