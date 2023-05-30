Millennial Money: 3 signs you may need a credit card hiatus

If you’re struggling to keep up with payments or save toward a goal, continuing to use a credit card for all purchases can hinder financial progress. Credit card rewards or other incentives don’t hold as much value when you’re carrying a hefty balance and paying steep interest charges. By taking a break from credit card spending, you could avoid those costs and get a better handle on your finances. Find out when it can make sense to temporarily switch to cash or a debit card to make more progress on your financial goals.

