One justice explained absence from case. Another didn’t. Ethics questions vexing Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — One Supreme Court justice explained her absence from a case. One justice didn’t. The difference shows how difficult forging consensus over even small steps on ethics can be at the Supreme Court, which faces calls to adopt an ethics code following revelations about undisclosed gifts from a Texas Republican megadonor to Justice Clarence Thomas. Chief Justice John Roberts last week acknowledged the justices need to do more to reassure a skeptical public they take ethical obligations seriously. The justices have been resistant to a binding code of ethical standards. But all nine justices signed a “statement on ethics principles and practices” promising additional disclosure when one of them doesn’t take part in a case.

