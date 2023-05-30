Sick workers tied to 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says

Federal health officials say people who worked with food while sick or contagious were linked to about 40% of food poisoning outbreaks from restaurants with a known cause between 2017 and 2019. Norovirus and salmonella were the most common causes of 800 outbreaks tied to 875 restaurants reported by about 25 state and local health departments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say about 48 million people a year in the U.S. are sickened by foodborne illness.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.