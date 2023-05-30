T.J. Newman returns with a novel that’s on par with summer movie blockbusters
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
If you like your summer reads to be like your summer movies — big, explosive and fast-paced, then look no further than T.J. Newman’s second novel “Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421.” It follows the survivors of a plane that crashed into the ocean minutes after takeoff as the aircraft itself sinks into the water. Newman has sold the rights to “Drowning” for $1.5 million. It’s her second book after her bestselling debut, “Falling.” Newman is a former flight attendant who says her favorite stories are action thrillers. She is writing the “Falling” screenplay and will be an executive producer on “Drowning.”