Grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with election interference in shootings on lawmakers’ homes
By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A failed political candidate has been indicted on federal charges including election interference in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque. A grand jury indictment was unsealed Wednesday that takes aim at failed former Republican candidate Solomon Peña and two alleged accomplices. The felony charges include additional conspiracy and weapons-related counts in connection with recent shootings on the homes of four Democratic officials. The attacks came amid a surge of threats and acts of intimidation against public officials after former President Donald Trump and his allies spread false claims about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.