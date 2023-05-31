Niagara Falls tourist attraction Marineland facing charges over care of its black bears

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian province of Ontario has charged the Niagara Falls, Ontario, tourist attraction Marineland over the care of its black bears. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General says Marineland has been charged with three counts of failing to comply with an order related to the care of American Black Bears. The park houses an unknown number of black bears that live together in an enclosure with dens and water. Visitors can feed the bears popcorn. The ministry declined to provide more details. Marineland says it is working on providing comment.

