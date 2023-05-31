Olympic sports leaders meet amid uncertainty over Russians competing at 2024 Paris Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic sports bodies are meeting amid ongoing uncertainty about if and how Russian athletes could return to their competitions ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. The annual meeting of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations is being held in the Olympic home city of Lausanne, Switzerland. The meeting comes more than two months after International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach advised how individual athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus could be reintegrated as neutral athletes. Bach is to give a speech to leaders from the 32 Paris Olympics sports who ultimately control their own events.

