US, Europe working on voluntary AI code of conduct as calls grow for regulation

LONDON (AP) — The United States and Europe are drawing up a voluntary code of conduct for artificial intelligence, with a draft expected in weeks. The voluntary code would bridge the gap while the 27-nation EU works on groundbreaking rules for artificial intelligence that won’t take effect for up to three years. That’s according to a top EU official who spoke Wednesday after a meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council in Sweden. The breathtaking rise of generative AI systems such as ChatGPT have dazzled users with capabilities that mimic human responses while stirring fears about the risks they pose. That’s set off a global debate about how to design guardrails for the technology.

