5 simple ways to step up your business’s TikTok game

A single viral video on TikTok can launch your business into the stratosphere. But getting — and holding — viewers’ attention on the video-sharing platform can elude even the savviest business owner. To level-up your company’s TikTok presence, focus on ways to be more efficient and effective. Build an editorial calendar, define your goals for each video or campaign, then film and edit videos in batches. Start your videos strong and make sure to give viewers a next step, like signing up for your email list or visiting your online store, before you wrap up. And, most importantly, when you find something that works, run with it.

