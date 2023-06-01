$63M verdict against Miami commissioner accused of political retaliation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal jury in Florida has awarded $63.5 million to a pair of businessmen who claimed a city of Miami commissioner used his office to harass them after they supported the commissioner’s political opponent. Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo was found civilly liable Thursday of violating the First Amendment rights of Little Havana business owners William Fuller and Martin Pinilla. Carollo’s attorney says he and his client are disappointed with the verdict and plan to appeal. The city of Miami wasn’t named in the lawsuit, but it covered Carollo’s legal fees.

