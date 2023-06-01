As legal gambling surges, should schools teach teens about risk?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Warnings about the potential dangers of gambling could soon join education about drugs and alcohol in the nation’s classrooms. Virginia recently passed a law requiring gambling risk education in the schools, and New Jersey and Michigan are considering similar measures. West Virginia and Maryland tried but failed recently, but both are expected to try again. The classes would educate students about its risks, warning signs of a problem, and consequences to personal finances and relationships. The head of the National Council on Problem Gambling says such classes could do as much good as anti-drunk driving campaigns did decades ago.

